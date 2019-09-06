1  of  101
New video shows wild moments as possible tornado rips into Emerald Isle

by: Associated Press and CBS 17 Digital Desk

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — New video shows the wild moments as a waterspout moved ashore and possibly became a tornado Thursday at Emerald Isle.

The video from Jason Sawyer’s Ring doorbell camera shows relative quiet — until the wind then picks up and items are tossed by the high winds stemming from Hurricane Dorian.

The last images appear to show the entire structure being lifted into the air — or being tossed backward. The video then goes black.

According to the National Weather Service, a waterspout was spotted off the Bogue Inlet Pier around 9 a.m. Thursday

The weather service tweeted an image of the waterspout. The waterspout then moved onto Emerald Isle, according to officials.

Emerald Isle Town Manager Matthew Zapp reported damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives.

“Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage,” Zapp wrote on Instagram.

CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki reported that the tornado destroyed his aunt’s retirement home on Emerald Isle.

More than a dozen campers were knocked on their side, their metal skin mangled and twisted. Some were flipped upside-down, with their tires now aimed toward the sky.

A blue beach chair was left dangling, suspended in the wires that held up a power line. Other power lines were downed across a parking lot, where trash was strewn everywhere.

No injuries were reported.

