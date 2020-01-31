New virtual school program coming to Craven County schools

NEW BER, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County schools is offering a new way for its next class of ninth graders to get their education.

Starting next school year, the district will launch Craven Live to students.

Craven Live is a virtual school program. The program being the first of its kind in the county.

The idea came after district leaders learned nearly 1,000 students in the area are enrolled in some type of home school program.

Craven Live will combine online lessons for students at home and in-person interactions with instructors to help create a blended and flexible experience for students who work great in an innovative environment.

Superintendent Meghan Doyle said one group that will benefit from the program is military families. ​

“They’re being absent from school. This allows them to carry that school with them, and get school anywhere​ any time. It matches what’s happening the world of work and our lives everyday,” said Doyle.

The program will be offered to 100 Craven County ninth graders in fall of 2020.

District leaders are looking to expand the program in the future.