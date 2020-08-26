New voting equipment coming to Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The November election will require some new changes at polling sites because of the coronavirus, but Onslow County voters will also see updated voting equipment.

Voters will continue to use paper ballots, but the only difference they will notice is a square and not an oval next to a candidate’s name.

It’s the first time in 14 years, Onslow County Board of Elections will be updating its elections tools, and use Hart InterCivic, a voting equipment company.

Onslow County elections director Jason Dedmond said, “It’s going to immediately put the numbers up, than a lengthy process than we’ve had to do before.”

The machines use a USB drive, intended to make it easier to count and scan ballots than older memory cards.

“We were having to put red electrical tape on there, and binder clip and all kinds of stuff, to get it to work,” said Dedmond.

Dedmond says the first results after 7:30 p.m. on November 3rd will contain numbers for absentee, mail-in and early voting. Then comes the count of actual election day votes from 24 precincts.

“So as the precincts return we’ll get you the information as quickly as possible,” said Dedmond.

As of Tuesday, Onslow County received over 3,800 requests for absentee ballots, a better than 30 percent increase from 2016.

Dedmond has requests for voters, navigating the election during a pandemic: be calm, patient and respectful. He asks voters to head to the polling locations during one-stop voting.

Onslow County is opening a total of five locations for in-person voting. People can also request an absentee ballot until October 27.