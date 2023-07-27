RALEIGH, N.C. — Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named David May as the new warden of Eastern Correctional Institution in Maury.

Warden May had been the deputy warden at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh since 2019.

“Warden May is an outstanding veteran leader with extensive experience in running a large, complicated prison,” said Ishee. “He believes in strengthening and inspiring his staff and encouraging offenders to become better people. He is a truly remarkable corrections professional.”

In his new position, May is responsible for all operations at Eastern Correctional, a facility that opened in 1983 and houses up to 500 male, close custody offenders in Greene County.

May is a 26-year veteran who began his correctional career with the Department in 1996 as a correctional officer at Greene Correctional Institution, where he rose to the rank of sergeant in 2004.

In 2005, he moved to nearby Maury Correctional Institution, where he assisted with opening its 128-cell maximum control unit. A few years later, in 2007, he was promoted to lieutenant at the former Fountain Correctional Center for Women in Edgecombe County, which closed in 2014.

In 2011, he was again promoted, this time to captain, and he returned to Maury Correctional to help set up that prison’s 500-bed medium custody unit and its 280-bed mental health unit.

In 2016, May returned to his roots at Greene CI as the assistant superintendent of custody and operations. In 2018, he also filled the role as acting superintendent at the prison during the vacancy of the position.

A year later, May moved to Raleigh to be the deputy warden at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women. He, again, took the helm as acting warden when there was a vacancy in 2022.