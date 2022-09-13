JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents and town officials in Jamesville can now breathe a sigh of relief after receiving grant money to fix water issues the town has been facing for a long time.

According to town officials, Jamesville’s wastewater plant is 70 years old. Some of the pipeline and equipment is around 40 years old. Town officials also said these grants are a long time coming.

The first grant is worth $3.8 million and will revitalize and upgrade the town’s water treatment. The second grant, worth $3.3 million, will rehabilitate the sewer system. A third grant, worth $4.6 million, will build a brand new state-of-the-art reverse osmosis water plant.

The three grants are something Jamesville Mayor Craig Tucker said he believes will address some ongoing water issues the town has.

“On occasion discolored water, leaks, we deal with leaks continually, you know it’s just an aging infrastructure for the water and the sewer,” Tucker said.

One resident, who did not want to be on camera, said her water filter and shower had powdery white material from her shower head and stains her shower tiles. She said her water filter looks terrible after a month.

Jamesville Mayor Pro-Tem Willis Williams said it’s a blessing the town gets to have quality water again.

“Reverse osmosis is a process where it’s hands off,” Williams said. Computerized. Many minerals and many irons are in the water. So operators, we have to have state-regulated operators that have to be able to look at how the water comes out and provide a taste. Because water is supposed to be tasteless.

“But if you have too many other chemicals or things in it, it’s not gonna be tasteless. It’s gonna smell. So the reverse osmosis is gonna be a state-of-the-art program.”

Construction on the pipelines and wastewater treatment has begun. The process will take 6-8 months, town officials said.