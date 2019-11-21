New website at ECU to promote more inclusive environment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University is rolling out a new website that would allow students and staff to change their preferred gender pronouns along with updating their preferred first name.

The website comes as a continued effort to promote a diverse, respectful, and inclusive environment on campus.

Their preferred first name would be displayed in locations like the ECU Directory, ECU Email, or on Degree Works.

The university does not mandate a preferred first name.

