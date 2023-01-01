GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started.

Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. Owen was born at 12:10 a.m. The hospital reports baby and mother are doing well.

Owen was 5 pounds 2 ounces and 18.5 inches long.

In a media release announcing the news, ECU Health said, “ECU Health and Women’s Services at Maynard Children’s Hospital delivered more than 3,900 babies in 2022. We are delighted to welcome Owen and wish his family all the best.

No other area hospitals (UNC Lenoir in Kinston, CarolinaEast in New Bern, Onslow Memorial in Jacksonville and Carteret Health Care, Morehead City) had reported New Year’s babies as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.