New Year, New resolution: restock your pantries and disaster supplies kit

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) During the New Year, we tend to make new goals for ourselves to try to achieve. Emergency managers are suggesting that you add a new goal to your resolution list restocking your pantries and disaster supplies kit.

An emergency can happen anytime, to anyone. That’s why this New Year emergency managers want you to go through your pantries and disaster kits and check expiration dates, keep several days’ worth of water and nonperishable food person, and include food and water for your pets.

Here in the east, we are no stranger to natural disasters. In recent months we have felt the impacts from hurricanes, flooding, and even a tornado. With that disaster experts want you to be ready at any moment for when life takes a wrong turn.

In your pantries and kits you should have:

PPE and Sanitation products

Cordless phone chargers

Non-prescription medication

Also try and have all important/sensitive documents saved electronically if you can

Keep your kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.

Always remember to replace expired items as needed that includes not only food items but medications too. Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.