Newk’s Eatery to close temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Newk’s Eatery located on SE Greenville Boulevard will close temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Newk’s Eatery Facebook page, through contact tracing, it is extremely unlikely the employee contracted COVID-19 at the restaurant.

The location will be closing as of Tuesday, to do a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant.

Additionally, Newk’s is ensuring testing within the staff and making appropriate shifts in scheduling to create the safest environment for its customers.

