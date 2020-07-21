Newk’s Eatery to close temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Newk’s Eatery located on SE Greenville Boulevard will close temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Newk’s Eatery Facebook page, through contact tracing, it is extremely unlikely the employee contracted COVID-19 at the restaurant.

The location will be closing as of Tuesday, to do a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant.

Additionally, Newk’s is ensuring testing within the staff and making appropriate shifts in scheduling to create the safest environment for its customers.