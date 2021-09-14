Newly renovated apartment complex to open soon in Kinston, accepting applications

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – “Honestly I feel its a good thing,” said Malcolm Glenn

Glenn lives in the Morningside area of Kinston. He’s thankful Morningside Manor Apartments are being remodeled after years of sitting vacant.

“Once they open them I’m going to one,” he said.

The owners of the complex are currently renovating all units. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the complex closed years ago after flooding issues from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

“It was flooded out due to the ditch area behind it so there were a lot of issues with flooding, and there are some things they had to put in place in order to get it up to speed to where it is now,” Hardy said. “That was a flood plain area where they had to do some adjusting and put some things in place for flood mitigation.”

Hardy said better living spaces are much needed throughout the city.

“This is an asset to our community because we definitely need more housing. as you hear people talk about affordable housing all across communities,” Hardy said. “This is key this is a plus for us to be able to provide more housing within our community.”

The mayor believes the newly remodeled apartments show growth is ahead for the entire community.

“Having access to housing is a big deal when you start talking about economic development, new jobs coming to the area. Hopefully, we can get some applicants and folks are willing to move in that area.”

The apartment complex is accepting applications. Contact (252) 265-5006 for more information.