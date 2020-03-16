Newport man arrested following bomb threat

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A Newport man was arrested following a bomb threat.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 40-year-old Charles Stanley Hunt Jr making a false bomb threat.

Deputies responded to the Town & Country IGA grocery store located at 1180 Hwy 24, in Newport just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Employees reported a white male on a bicycle carrying a black box and Hunt reportedly was banging on the entry doors to the business.

The store owner advised that Hunt was angry the store was closed and he would not unlock the door and it was then Hunt stated he had a bomb and would blow up the store, deputies said.

He then threw the black box on the ground in front of the store owner.

Deputies recovered the black box

Hunt was charged with making a false bomb report.

he is currently being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $1,500 bond