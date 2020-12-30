Newport man charged with first-degree arson following domestic dispute

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Newport man was charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Wednesday, December 30 at approximately 3 a.m., Carteret County deputies arrested 48-year-old Dennis Dawayne Webb. The victim in the case fled to a nearby residence in Sea Scape MHP, 446 Nine Foot Road, in Newport to seek refuge from her husband.

Deputies said Webb is accused of pouring accelerant on the mobile home in Sea Scape MHP and setting it on fire. Officials were able to extinguish the fire and save the trailer.

Webb was charged with first-degree arson and was confined to the Carteret County Jail under a $75,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, December 30.