Newport Road closing for culvert replacement

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A section of a Carteret County road will be closed for about a month and a half while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert.

Nine Mile Road near Milldam Branch in Newport will be closed at 7 a.m. April 20 to 5 p.m. May 22 while crews replace a culvert damaged during Hurricane Florence.

Drivers will be detoured onto Nine Foot Road, U.S. 70 and Roberts Road to return to Nine Mile Road.

Motorists should plan ahead for their commute, as it may take longer than normal, and slow down when driving near the work zone.