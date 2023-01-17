NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Newport is looking for feedback from its residents.

The town manager of Newport, William Shanahan, recently held the first of two SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) meetings. The SWOT Analysis Workshop is intended to give residents a chance to voice their concerns about anything involving the town.

Shanahan said he plans to take these concerns and present them to the town council within 60 days.

“The hope is to identify goals that we can put with this report that the council will approve,” Shanahan said. “And then you’ll start seeing our budgets working towards the goals, which is the way governments are supposed to work.”

The next meeting will take place on January 24 at Newport Town Hall.