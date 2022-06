GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT — Nexstar Media, our parent company at WNCT, is celebrating 26 years on Friday.

For this year’s Founder’s Day nationwide, Nexstar television stations across the country teamed up to help make a difference in each of our communities. 9OYS was at My Sister’s Attic in Greenville and Greenville Parks & Rec to volunteer time and work where needed.

Check out the video to find out more about the work done.