WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Seth Edwards has announced no charges will be filed in the crash that killed a man who was pushing his disabled vehicle off the Roanoke River Bridge when he was struck and killed on Nov. 6.

A memo Tuesday morning from the Town of Williamston stated in part, “The Williamston Police Department presented the investigation to the District Attorney’s office and have been advised that the District Attorney will not seek prosecution in this case.”

Melvin Francis, 67, of Windsor was struck and killed by another vehicle as he was trying to put it from the roadway, Williamston police said at the time. The other vehicle was heading northbound when it struck the vehicle and Francis.

Officers with the Williamston Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol and Martin Couny Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and directed traffic around the scene with the assistance of Williamston Fire and Rescue and Merry Hill Volunteer Fire Department.