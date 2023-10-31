GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — No charges will be filed after an ambulance struck a child Monday afternoon.

Master Trooper Rico Stephens with the NC State Highway Patrol told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the crash happened while an East Care EMS ambulance was traveling south on NC Hwy. 43 near the intersection of Worthington Road. While en route, a child entered the road and was struck by the ambulance.

Troopers and other personnel responded at 4:43 p.m. The child was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.