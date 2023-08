GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating after the body of a man was found during a welfare check on Tuesday.

Police went to 1005 N. Spence Avenue and, along with EMS, declared the victim dead. He was later identified as Jerry Lee Stainback, 62, of Silver Springs.

Officials say no foul play is suspected at this time. Next of kin have been notified.