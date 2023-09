SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Schools bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, according to the school system.

No injuries were reported after a van pulled in front of a bus, according to Onslow County Schools Chief Communication Officer Brent Anderson. He told WNCT’s Claire Curry he received notification of the crash around 8 a.m. and that it involved an Onslow County Learning Center bus.

A bus was seen being towed away in the area of Summersill Elementary School.