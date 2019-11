CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) No injuries reported after a fire at a Subway in Cherry Point Sunday night.

Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to an activated fire alarm at Building 3918, the Main Exchange.

Upon arrival, Subway employees advised there was smoke inside the building.

Crews located the fire inside an HVAC unit on the roof and traced it into the ducts over the Subway and barbershop.

The damage was kept to a minimum and no injuries were reported.