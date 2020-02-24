No injuries reported at Triangle Motor Inn fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) No injuries were reported in a fire reported at Triangle Motor Inn Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 8:30 a .m., the Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services A Shift responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at the Triangle Motor Inn at 246 Wilmington Highway.

Jacksonville Public Safety

Responding units said they found smoke and fire in the laundry area

Utilities were cut off and the structures were evacuated.

The fire was limited to the laundry area and was quickly contained and extinguished.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the damage was found to be unintentional, officials said.

“The teamwork of the responding units was instrumental in handling this fire quickly and efficiently,” said Fire Chief Tee Tallman. “We appreciate the assistance of the Camp Lejeune Fire Department on this call.”