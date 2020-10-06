No major injuries reported in accident involving Duplin County Schools bus

(WNCT) No major injuries were reported in an accident involving a Duplin County Schools bus.

Officials said that on October 5, a Duplin County Schools bus that was transporting students home from Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School was involved in an accident involving a large truck.

The driver of the truck did not notice the bus as it was making an approach to stop and rear-ended the back corner of the school bus.

No major injuries were reported, however, one student was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital for precautionary measures.

An update confirmed that the student had been released from the hospital and is now home.