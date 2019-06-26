No new trial for wrongfully convicted Wilson County man freed after 43 years in prison

A wrongfully convicted Wilson County man who spent 43 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit will not be re-tried for the crime.

Charles Ray Finch’s attorney told our sister station CBS 17’s Russ Bowen they confirmed the news from the Wilson County District Attorney.

It was ruled in May that Finch did not receive a fair trial back in the 1970s. A judge said that no reasonable juror would find him guilty based on the evidence available.

Finch is now 81 years old. He was convicted of killing Wilson County gas station owner Richard Holloman in 1976.