KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kenansville Health and Rehab Center residents and employees were safe Monday night after a tree fell on the facility.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of a tree falling on the business. Officials said everyone is OK.

A tree fell on the back wing of the facility, on Beasley Street. Approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene. Residents were moved elsewhere in the facility while crews worked to remove the tree and check the area.

The fallen tree caused damage to the facility’s roof and sprinkler system. It also caused sporadic power outages.

“We hope to have everything assessed and hopefully have this wing isolated so that we can keep the residents in the building if it’s safe,” said Matthew Barwick, Duplin County fire marshal and emergency management director.

Barwick credited the local volunteer fire departments for their quick response to the incident.