No one injured after vehicle catches fire in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) No one was injured after a vehicle caught on fire in Nash County on Tuesday, officials said.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, a driver operating a vehicle called 911 Nash County Communications.

Officials said the driver indicated their vehicle was smoking and opted to stop near exit 141 southbound of I-95.

Sheriff Keith Stone, Major David Brake, and several other Nash County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Nash County EMS and the Red Oak Fire Department personnel responded and extinguished the fire.

Pictures from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

The driver operating the vehicle and first responders were not hurt during the incident.