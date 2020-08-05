No storm debris to be collected in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Due to minimal damage in Dare County by Isaias, there will be no storm debris collection.

These areas include Colington Harbor (inside the gate and outside the gate), Manteo (outside Town limits), Wanchese, Skyco, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras.

Residents may bring any vegetative debris to following sites:

Buxton Transfer Station, 47027 NC Highway 12, Buxton, NC 27920

Manteo Recycle Center, 1018 Driftwood Dr, Manteo, NC 27954 (Pick up trucks and single axle trailers only)

Dare County C&D Landfill, 1603 Cub Road, Manns Harbor, NC 27953

Visit darenc.com/publicworks for site hours of operation.