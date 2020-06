SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Swansboro will no increase taxes this year, the Board of Commissioners vote was unanimous Monday night.

With COVID-19’s impact on the economy and the economy’s impact on the community, the board discussed early on not to increase taxes.

Swansboro officials said, “The board showed compassion to our citizens who are on fixed incomes or have been affected negatively by the COVID-19 economy.”