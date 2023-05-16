RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was injured after a school bus and a vehicle collided in the area of Richlands on Tuesday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry spoke with Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster and M. Sandoval with the Richlands Police Department said there were no children on the Onslow County Schools bus when it was struck around 4:15 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Norwood Baysden Street and East Hargett Street.

A pickup truck involved in the crash flipped on its side after striking the bus. The driver was able to exit the vehicle.

There was no word on charges.