JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County firefighters were called to a house fire that happened just before noon on Friday.

The owners of Riggs Pork Market reported the fire at their home at 284 Hampshire Lane at around 11:51 a.m. Onslow County Fire Marshall and Assistant Chief Jeremy Foster told WNCT’s Claire Curry it took around an hour to contain the fire.

(Videos from Tammy Byrd)

Officials were still monitoring the scene Friday evening. It has been determined that a piece of equipment in the garage was the cause of the fire.

(Photo by Tammy Byrd)

Since the property wasn’t near the main highway, firefighters faced a water supply issue. Several departments responded to the site including Hubert, Maysville, Western Carteret, Onslow County Fire and Rescue, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Southwest and Back Swamp.

There were no injuries.