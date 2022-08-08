RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in 20-30 minutes. The owner of the home was not home at the time.

Nearby trailers were also impacted so crews had to work on those areas, too, in order to contain and eventually put out the fire. Crews were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Black Swamp Volunteer Fire, Southwest Volunteer Fire, Nine Mile Volunteer Fire, Onslow EMS, Onslow Sheriff’s Office and Onslow County Fire & Rescue each responded to the scene to assist.