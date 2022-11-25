AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night.

An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it was a liquefied petroleum gas tank that exploded but were still looking into the cause.

Cortright reports fire crews left the scene not long after she arrived around 7:30 p.m. Fire officials said law enforcement, members of Pitt County Emergency Management and other officials remained on the scene Friday night collecting evidence.