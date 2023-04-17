AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local non-profit in Ayden needs the community’s help.

Formerly known as Packs 4 Patriots, NC Support Our Troops has made care packages for soldiers overseas for the past 19 years. Last week, a storm caused destruction to its building. The roof is deteriorating and leaking water inside, causing the roof to fall.

The group has been rushing to move supplies, cover shelves and clean the building for repairs. Barbara Whitehead, director of the organization, said they are continuing to help the troops in the midst of the chaos.

“We don’t know how many items that are in storage were damaged by the rain,” said Whitehead. “The rain was pouring in, we were getting it into the trucks as fast as we can, We probably … I feel like we’ll probably going to be losing a lot of the food items.”

For those who are interested in donating or volunteering, check out the organization’s Facebook page. To view the national Support Our Troops website, click here.