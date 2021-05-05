Non-Profit working to raise funds for summer enrichment program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County non-profit is working to help improve literacy issues for kiddos here in the area. Horizon’s is a non-profit working to make sure students in Pitt County are getting the help they deserve.

The organization hosts a six week enrichment program open to any students who may need extra resources. Horizons is now working on a national giving day set for May 12 where people can donate to help fund their mission.

Kris Arnold is the Executive Director for Horizons at The Oakwood School. He says, programs like this are important to help bring students in the county to a level playing field with each other.

“They don’t always have access to private tutors, they don’t always have access to resources to further their education so that’s what Horizons is here for to further that enrichment and further their education and really help them be prepared,” said Arnold.

The program is for first graders who the non-profit enrolls every summer from then on to watch their development.

They also provide activities and life skills that may not be traditionally applied in the classroom like swimming, budgeting skills and other tips and tricks.

The national giving day is set for May 12, but advanced giving is open now. If you would like to help the cause you can click here to support Pitt County Students.

Arnold also says that sharing the cause on social media is a way to help. If you can’t donate any money, sharing their mission online is a way to spread the word.