Non-profit works to provide extracurricular education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) One group here in the east continues to provide supplemental stem education to kids as school begins in a few weeks.

Many public schools holding a hybrid of virtual and in-person lessons parents are looking for ways to keep their children engaged even while learning from home.

A Time for Science wants to help by offering educational sessions to work alongside Pitt County Schools AB schedules.

“We know a lot of families are out there wanting quality educational programming for their kids,” said Emily Jarvis, Executive Director, A Time For Science.

Starting in mid-August, both programs will offer students outdoor and hands-on science-based activities.

Both programs are based on school curriculum.

“Science is one of the lowest tested areas on the North Carolina integrated test and I believe our program will very much so enhance that,” said Maria McDaniel, Education & Program Director, A Time For Science.

Students will learn foundational science skills like observation, growing memory skills. Some will participate in recreational activities like kayaking and hiking. The staff tells 9 On Your Side that education is key but safe and healthy learning is their mission right now.

“And while we do this are going to make sure that we follow all CDC guidelines to maintain the health and safety of our staff and our participants,” said Jarvis.

There will be contact-less screenings every morning. Along with a hand washing and sanitizing schedules. Plus mask requirements.

Each session will be hosted separately. There will be one group of 15 kids one week and a different group the next.

Groups will remain the same throughout the duration of the program to minimize the interactions of children and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Both programs start August 17th and end in December. For more information and to sign up click HERE.