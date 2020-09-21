Nonprofit builds drive-in movie venue

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Drive-in movie theatres are making a comeback in the town of Beaufort.

The Beaufort Picture Show nonprofit group is building a venue for movie-goers.

The parking lot in the Gallants Channel, near the Town Creek Marina will allow between 75-100 cars.

Organizers are offering drive-in viewing because COVID restrictions prevent them from operating their small movie theater inside a brewery.

They’re confident people want a way to get out of the house to do something fun.

“It’s better than watching it on your couch, is what we figured and we believe there’s a pretty good demand for it, so we’ll see but I’ll bet it’ll be widely popular,” Billy Kane, president of the organization.

Opening night is October 2, with a showing of Black Panther. Tickets will start selling online tomorrow.