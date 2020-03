WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Winning a state title, no matter what the sport, is a focal point of a high school athlete's career. For one South Central wrestler, he is not only a North Carolina state champion, but the first-ever wrestling state finalist in Falcon history.

On February 22, George Ayino claimed the heavyweight wrestling NCHSAA 4A Championship in Greensboro, N.C.