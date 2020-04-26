North Carolina COVID-19 cases rise Sunday, despite testing error

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirms at least 8,830 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This number accounts for the 122 wrongly issued tests.

The number of people hospitalized is 451, down 26 people since Friday. Ten additional deaths are reported Sunday, raising the total to 299.

107,894 tests have been completed over 94 counties.

Locally, Pitt County Health Officials report at least 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the county’s last update, 62 people have recovered.

Craven County has 38 confirmed cases with at least 26 recoveries. Eight cases are currently active.

Pamlico County reports at least seven positive cases of the virus, while neighboring Carteret County has 26. It is unclear how many individuals have recovered from those counties at this time.

Additionally, Halifax County has at least 51 positive COVID-19 results, which include one virus-related death. 24 of those positives have recovered.

We understand this is a very trying time on everyone. 9OYS will continue to update you with the latest information as we learn more. Stay safe!