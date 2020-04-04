North Carolina COVID-19 count continues to climb

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT)- North Carolina Officials released a new COVID-19 case count Saturday.

State-wide there are currently 2,402 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in 88 counties, according to NCDHHS. There have been 24 fatalities in NC associated with the virus.

Currently, the state is reporting 271 hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 illness.

There are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs specifically for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 at this time. Researchers are studying new drugs, and drugs that are already approved for other health conditions, as possible treatments for COVID-19.

Research is also currently underway testing for antibodies in individuals who previously tested positive for COVID -19 and have recovered.

