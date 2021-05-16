North Carolina DMV resumes Saturday hours at 16 offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles opened some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence.

The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the state. Eight of them will focus on road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenage drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their Level 3 Full Provisional license. Those offices are in Jacksonville, Wilmington South, Durham South, Greensboro West, Hudson, Charlotte South, Huntersville and Hendersonville.

The other eight offices will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services, but they won’t be doing road tests, the DMV said. Those offices are in Greenville, Fayetteville West, Raleigh North, Greensboro East, Winston-Salem South, Charlotte North, Monroe and Asheville.

The offices open on Saturday will take walk-up customers from 8 a.m. to noon.

In addition, starting Monday, the 25 offices that had expanded hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays before the COVID pandemic struck, will resume that schedule.

The DMV reminds customers that it offers online access for many services​, including driver’s license and ID renewals.