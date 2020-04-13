North Carolina DOT Ferry System continues to run reduced schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Ferry System will continue to run on restricted schedules in support of Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide stay at home order and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Tuesday, March 31, the Bayview-Aurora

ferry route will be running a reduced schedule while a statewide 'stay at home'

order is in place



Our reduced scheduled will be as follows:

from Bayview: 5:45am, 7:15am, 3:30pm, 5:40pm

from Aurora: 6:30am, 8:00am, 5:00pm, 6:15pm — NCFerryPamRiver (@NCFerryPamRiver) April 3, 2020

The schedules are expected to remain in place until the stay at home order expires.

Currituck-Knotts Island

Service temporarily suspended.

Hatteras-Ocracoke

From Hatteras: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and

10:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke

From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher

Route closed for a ramp replacement project.