North Carolina DOT Ferry System continues to run reduced schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Ferry System will continue to run on restricted schedules in support of Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide stay at home order and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The schedules are expected to remain in place until the stay at home order expires.
Currituck-Knotts Island
Service temporarily suspended.
Hatteras-Ocracoke
From Hatteras: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight
From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and
10:30 p.m.
Cedar Island-Ocracoke
From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Swan Quarter-Ocracoke
From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach
From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Bayview-Aurora
From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Southport-Fort Fisher
Route closed for a ramp replacement project.