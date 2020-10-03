North Carolina family threatened for flying Mexican flag

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family was told in a threatening letter to take down a Mexican flag in front of their home or “feel my wrath,” but neighbors rallied around them and raised their own Mexican flags in solidarity.

Jessica Zambrano called the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office after she received the anonymous letter several weeks ago, news outlets reported. The letter said flying a Mexican flag “means war” and that Zambrano should take the flag down “or feel my wrath.”

“The 2nd Amendment gives the the (sic) right AND DUTY (with guns) to rid my country of people like you and your family,” the letter said.

“I’m American. I was born in Hawaii, raised in North Carolina,” said Zambrano, a mother of four. “And my husband is from Mexico. He moved here when he was around 20. And he is a naturalized citizen now. So we are a Mexican-American family.”

After initially fearing for her safety and considering taking the flag down, Zambrano left the flag flying. She posted about the letter on the neighborhood’s Facebook page to “let this person and all those like him/her know that we will not stand for it,” her post said.

After neighbors learned of the letter, a few of them purchased their own Mexican flags and began flying them as well.

“Stand up for people who are getting bullied or discriminated against, which is exactly what all my friends and family and neighbors did,” she said. “They stood beside us and let this person know that that kind of talk or behavior is not welcome here.”

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the case.