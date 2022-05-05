AURORA, N.C. — The North Carolina Fossil Festival will celebrate the rich fossil record of the region with thousands of people from around the world on May 28-29 in Aurora.

It’s a chance to return to the Miocene and Pliocene periods, which ranged from 2 to 18 million years ago, in Aurora.

The North Carolina Fossil Festival, to benefit the Aurora Fossil Museum, will have free public admission, and plenty of free parking, and will include the town of Aurora’s streets filled with craft and natural history vendors, fossil sales, educational and STEM displays, plus food and beverage vendors. The festival will kick off May 28 at 8 am with the Fossil 5K, and the community’s Festival Parade down Main Street at 10 am.

Family fun-filled activities are planned for both festival days, including the opening of fossil pits and piles at 11 am on May 28, where shark teeth and fossils can be found. Festival attendees will also enjoy “Ed’s Dinosaurs LIVE”, an entertaining show with life-size dinosaur puppets which includes Ruby the T-Rex. The Jurassic Classic Bike Race will be hosted by Flythe’s Bike Shop, and live music will be provided starting with the I-42 Band on the festival stage at 11 am, The Bonafides at 2:30 pm, and Rivermist at 6 pm.

A Laser Show and Glow Party with a multitude of interactive activities will be held May 28 starting at 8 pm.

Limited edition North Carolina Fossil Festival T-shirts will be available for sale, and the Aurora Fossil Museum Shop will have a wide variety of items on sale both festival days, and silent and live auctions will be held, to include a wide variety of fossil and natural history items going to the top bidders.

On May 29, the fun and educational experiences continue, with Slime Party and Fossil Scavenger Hunt kicking off at 11 am, and Foam Party at 2 pm. Attendees can join paleontologist and geologist Cynthia Crane, Executive Director of the Aurora Fossil Museum, who will lead exclusive tours of the museum’s research and collection space starting at 11:00 am.

See additional North Carolina Fossil Festival details and two-day schedule online at: www.eventeny.com/events/ncfossilfest-2627 or call the museum at (252) 322-4238