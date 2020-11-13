North Carolina holds first Senior Games Virtual State Finals

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Throughout the month of October 2020, local seniors participated in the first ever North Carolina Senior Games (NCSG) Virtual State Finals.

North Carolina was the only state across the nation to develop and implement a virtual platform due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

Participating athletes and artists were provided with specific dates to submit results electronically via the NCSG website.

Recognitions were announced each week via Facebook live and Zoom.

Over 850 athletes and artists statewide registered and participated in the NCSG Virtual State Finals.

These events included competitions by age and gender for medals, fitness raffle and fellowship opportunities.

The Celebration of the Games, the SilverArts Follies, Showcase, and Awards Ceremonies were also included in this tournament series.

Local Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games members were ranked the 2nd largest delegation to participate, missing 1st place by only 1 participant.

Out of the 44 registered Greenville-Pitt County participants, 39 seniors won a total of 50 medals and 3 recognitions for 4th place.

Winners will receive medals via mail at a later date.

Qualifications for next year’s State Finals will be held in the spring of 2021 at Local Senior Games across North Carolina.