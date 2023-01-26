GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — In a study of all 50 states, North Carolina ranks ninth for turning up the heat during winter.

Today’s Homeowner study surveyed 3,900 Americans who own homes or rent to find out how they adjust their thermostats according to weather and their energy bills.

The national average temperature setting in homes in America is 70.2 degrees. Though North Carolinians ranked in the top 10 warmest thermostat settings, they still fall below the national average at 69.4 degrees.

North Carolina residents wait until it drops to 51.9 degrees outside before switching thermostats over to heat.