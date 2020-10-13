North Carolina lawmakers join nonpartisan coalition to address flooding

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) A bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to address flooding caused by severe storms. They’re joining the American Flood Coalition, a non-partisan group dedicated to finding long-term solutions.

The east is no stranger to flooding. Just look at what hurricanes like Matthew and Florence have done in just the last few years. Republican Representative Chris Humphrey’s district covers parts of Lenoir and Pitt counties including areas storms left underwater.

Humphrey is one of 15 state lawmakers joining the coalition to address that threat. He says industries in the east like farming have too much to lose and he wants to find solutions.

“…and that’s pretty much our biggest industry in these areas. So, when folks start moving out and not having jobs then it becomes important to find ways to maybe not eliminate flooding but mitigate it,” said Rep. Chris Humphrey (R – District 12)

Humphrey knows there are no quick fixes after disasters.

“Being in an economically depressed area like ours you just can’t up and move to Raleigh or Charlotte or one of the big cities and hope to find a job, it’s not that easy it’s expensive and insurance doesn’t cover everything and that’s the sad part about it,” Rep. Humphrey

According to the coalition:

Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, in 2016 and 2018 respectively, caused an estimated $27 billion in economic damage, including nearly $3 billion in agricultural losses across North Carolina.

Since 2000, more than 545,000 home and property owners in the state have made flood damage claims through FEMA.

New data shows that over the next 30 years, nearly 604,000 inland and coastal properties in North Carolina may be at substantial risk of flooding.

House Speaker Tim Moore is leading this bipartisan effort in North Carolina. Moore says joining the coalition is lawmakers’ commitment to protecting the state and its people from severe flooding.

Joining Speaker Tim Moore (R – District 111) are Rep. Ted Davis, Jr. (R – District 19); Rep. Ed Goodwin (R – District 1); Rep. Charles Graham (D – District 47); Rep. Bobby Hanig (R – District 6); Rep. Chris Humphrey (R – District 12); Rep. Howard J. Hunter III (D – District 5); Rep. Brenden H. Jones (R – District 46); Rep. Perrin Jones, MD (R – District 9); Rep. Marvin W. Lucas (D – District 42); Rep. Pat McElraft (R – District 13); Rep. William O. Richardson (D – District 44); Rep. Stephen M. Ross (R – District 63); Rep. John Szoka (R – District 45); and Rep. Shelly Willingham (D – District 23).