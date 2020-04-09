North Carolina leaders release new guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The elderly are at high risk for COVID19 and North Carolina leaders are taking action after coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes in Chapel Hill and Durham.

A COVID19 outbreak in a long-term care facility is dangerous because those homes have older residents, many with other health conditions.

New guidelines now require all nursing home workers to wear masks when interacting with patients.

Pitt County’s health director has advice for local nursing home operators.

“Follow the guidelines, that they have a high index of suspicion for this infection in folks that are sick in their facility and also in their staff members. They should probably be screening their staff before they let them in,” says Dr. Silvernail.

Social distancing and frequently disinfecting surfaces can significantly help to keep workers and older people in those facilities safe.

Dr. Silvernail explains, “The spread is predominately by respiratory droplets and some limited contact with what we call fomites, inanimate objects, surfaces like door knobs, countertops and things like that.”

There are ways to help control and prevent the spread in the event that there is an outbreak.

“The best thing they can do is to identify and isolate the cases in that facility, limit contact, limit staff interaction between the cases and non-cases in that facility. Many places this involves a wing or section of a group home” Dr Silvernail suggests.

Social distancing can feel isolating but using virtual outlets can help us all stay healthy and connected while we get through this pandemic.