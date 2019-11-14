North Carolina mayor-elect wants televised council meetings

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — The incoming mayor of a North Carolina city is pushing the idea of televised city council meetings.

The Rocky Mount Telegram reports Mayor-elect Sandy Roberson is also looking into televising meetings of the city’s boards and commissions. Roberson bases his idea on the fact that there are people who keep track of the city government but can’t attend the meetings.

A local television station broadcasts delayed video of council meetings and a local resident uses a cellphone while seated in the audience to show the meetings in real-time on her Facebook page.

Ward 5 Councilman-elect Lige Daughtridge says he believes that complete transparency is vital to ensure the public trust and that local residents and the news media have access to all public information.