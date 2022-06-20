RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Salute.
With the Fourth of July coming up, the website Wallethub compiled a list of 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and North Carolina is ranked pretty high up there.
Source: WalletHub
Overall, North Carolina is ranked 17th in all of the United States as the most patriotic. When you break it down, NC ranked in these categories to make up the overall ranking.
- 9th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 5th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
- 20th – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
- 30th – Volunteer Rate
- 27th – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 1st – U.S. History or Civics Education Requirement
- 15th – Volunteer Hours per Resident
For a more robust list of how other states stack, click here.