North Carolina state employees mark MLK Day with program

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Caroline Bowyer photo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In North Carolina, state employees were taking part in an observance program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event’s theme was based on one of Dr. King’s most notable quotes, “Now is the time to make real the promises of Democracy.”

The program also included singing and several guest speakers including Gov. Roy Cooper. Rep. G.K. Butterfield was the keynote speaker. Butterfield said if King were alive today he would be disappointed in our country’s division.

“Dr. King would tell us that we have a collective responsibility to engage in principle debate, but that’s not happening. and it is threatening our democracy. and those living in the margins are being left behind,” Butterfield said.

Butterfield encouraged people to vote and pay attention to what political leaders are doing in Raleigh and in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV