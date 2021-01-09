North Carolina to try again to sell former circus train cars currently in Nash County

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina say it will try again to auction off railroad cars, including nine that were once owned by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the N.C. Department of Transportation had originally put 16 cars up for sale last month. And it received offers for two passenger cars built in the 1960s.

Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division, said the state will hold another online auction for the other 14 cars, probably by the end of the month. He said the department will consider lowering the asking prices and revising the terms and conditions of the sales.

“What we have here is a very unique product, and you don’t have just your normal folks who are interested,” he said. “It’s difficult to nail down what the price point is for this market.”

The state was asking $45,000 for eight of the circus train cars. A baggage car that’s filled with various hand and shop tools had an opening bid for $55,000.

The had paid $383,000 for the Ringling Bros. cars after the circus gave its final performance in 2017. They are parked on a state-owned rail line in the woods of Nash County.